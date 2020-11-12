Proposal being considered to build multi-million dollar town center in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala.(WIAT) — A proposal is now being considered to redevelop Vestavia Hills’ The Bray in Liberty Park.

The development is projected to unfold over the next decade and generate millions of dollars for the city.

New planned developments by Daniel Communities include the addition of single-family, mixed-use residential homes, green spaces, walking trails, and more commercial development.

It is estimated that roughly $230 million would be collected to benefit the city during a 25 year period. If this proposal is approved there would have to be an annexation and zoning adjustments made for the project to be complete.

City leaders say they always welcome anything that will help enhance and attract more people to their community.

“You know you have a stronger tax base and more support monetarily for our community. Vestavia Hills is a pretty landlocked municipality, it’s exciting to look at areas where we can expand and grow which Liberty Park is really that space,” said Cinnamon Mcculley with the city of Vestavia Hills

Before the project can move forward, developers must get the approval of the Vestavia Hills School Board District and the city council must vote in favor of it.

