ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Alabaster held its first virtual Town Hall meeting Thursday, where the city’s plans for District 31 were among the many things discussed.

The district is intended to provide a mix of shopping, entertainment and dining options. It’s expected to generate $100 million a year for the city. The project was announced back in 2017. However, six years later, construction still hasn’t started.

During the meeting, Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield and City Council President Sophie Martin said the project was still in the works, but it’s now left in the hands of the developers.

“We are hoping that it will come into fruition very soon and that we’ll be hearing about some,” Martin said. “Groundbreakings in the near future but right now we’re just kind of in a holding pattern.”

Aside from District 31, city leaders also mentioned their plans for other new developments, including a new recreation center, amphitheater and school board building. Additionally, they said construction on a new police station could possibly begin in August or September.