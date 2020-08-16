Pro Hall of Famer Deion Sanders graduates from Talladega College

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — “He played football at Florida State, he got his college degree at Talladega College: Prime Time Deion Sanders.”

Pro Football Hall of Famer and sports analyst Deion Sanders graduated from Talladega College Sunday with his bachelor’s degree.

Sanders spoke at the graduation, congratulating his fellow classmates who, even through a pandemic, made it to the finish line. Sanders’s newest accomplishment comes as a surprise to many who did not realize he was studying for his undergrad degree in Alabama.

Sanders tweeted Sunday, “Thank ya JESUS!! Today IS AWESOME.”

That tweet may have something to do with his newest achievement marked off his success story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page