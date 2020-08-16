Pro Hall of Famer Deion Sanders graduates from Talladega College

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — “He played football at Florida State, he got his college degree at Talladega College: Prime Time Deion Sanders.”

Pro Football Hall of Famer and sports analyst Deion Sanders graduated from Talladega College Sunday with his bachelor’s degree.

Sanders spoke at the graduation, congratulating his fellow classmates who, even through a pandemic, made it to the finish line. Sanders’s newest accomplishment comes as a surprise to many who did not realize he was studying for his undergrad degree in Alabama.

Sanders tweeted Sunday, “Thank ya JESUS!! Today IS AWESOME.”

Thank ya JESUS!! Today IS AWESOME — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) August 16, 2020

That tweet may have something to do with his newest achievement marked off his success story.

