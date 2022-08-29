BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Princeton Baptist Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for full-time and part-time jobs Tuesday.

The event will be hosted at the East Expansion Conference Room in the medical center’s main lobby from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred. To pre-register and confirm your attendance, please visit this link.

If you’d like to connect with a recruiter before the event or are unable to attend the scheduled event, email your contact information to BBH.Careers@BHSALA.com and a recruiter will contact you directly.

Opportunities include full-time, part-time, and PRN employment, with day, evening, and night shift positions in the following roles below.

RN, New Graduate RN, LPN and Student Nurse

Acute Medical

CV Lab

Emergency Room

GI, Endoscopy Lab

ICU (CV, CCU, MICU, SICU)

Labor & Delivery

NICU

Oncology

Post-Surgical

Psychiatric – Behavioral Health

Recovery Room

Women’s Mother/Baby

Allied Health, Clinical and Operations Support

Nursing Assistant/Tech

Central Supply Coordinator

Director Supply Chain

EEG Tech

Electrophysiology Tech

GI Lab/Endoscopy Tech

Lab Services (MT, MLT, Supervisor)

LPTA

Pharmacy Tech

Physical Therapist

Radiology Tech

Respiratory Therapist

Stationary Engineer

Sterile Processing Tech

Surgical Tech

Ultrasound Tech

For more information, visit the Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s event page.