MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — More women will be heading to the statehouse next session after many first-time female candidates unseated longtime lawmakers.

Alabama’s House of Representatives currently has 18 women lawmakers out of 105 seats. But after the primaries, at least five new faces will join the ranks, and potentially more pending the runoff.

Susan DuBose is part of the wave of women set to take office next session. She beat incumbent Rep. Dickie Drake in District 45 representing Shelby and Jefferson counties.

“Women are finding their voice, they’re finding opportunity for leadership, and I think that’s important,” DuBose said.

DuBose has been president of her local chapter of Republican women, and says she knew this was coming.

“We have been seeing women get involved in all aspects. They’re tired of seeing what’s happening to their children in the school systems. They’re tired of mandates, tired of vaccine mandates, they’re just tired of seeing the way the country is going and they’re like if we don’t do something, who will?” DuBose said.

DuBose isn’t alone. Jennifer Fidler beat longtime incumbent Joe Faust in District 94, and in two seats left open by retiring male lawmakers, two women will be taking office: Leigh Hulsey in District 15 and Donna Givens in District 64.

“I just think it’s time. Women have finally gotten out of working in the committees and being chairman of the Republican parties and decided they wanted to go to the legislature,” Political Analyst Steve Flowers said.

Flowers says it’s a trend happening at all levels in the state.

“This has been an avalanche year for Republican women in the state of Alabama,” Flowers said.

If Gov. Kay Ivey wins in November, she’ll be the first woman re-elected to that office. If Katie Britt wins the U.S. Senate race, she’d be Alabama’s first elected, not appointed, female Senator.

Flowers says the recent election shows the changing attitudes of Alabamians.

“It must. It must be that women are the trend of the future. I think that Alabama’s joining the rest of the country,” Flowers said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures in 2021, Alabama was ranked 49 in the nation for the percentage of women serving in the state legislature, only ahead of West Virginia.