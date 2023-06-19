SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pride Month display in the children’s section of the North Shelby Library has caused a heated debate in the community.

The topic took center stage at the library’s public board meeting Monday morning as dozens of local citizens packed the meeting that lasted for hours and turned tense at times.

The display in question consists of a shelf of a few LGBTQ+ focused books surrounding a multi-colored sign, saying “Take pride in reading.”

Members of the local LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies, parents, grandparents, educators and other “concerned citizens” all spoke before the board, which was tasked with deciding if the display was “age-inappropriate” and should be removed.

The speeches were strictly reserved for district residents who were each allowed two minutes. Those in favor of removing the display said they don’t want books censored or banned but the display moved or changed to another location.

“The issue at hand today is about displays and books made available for children. When we want to begin discussing Pride, let’s do that with our adolescents [and] our adults as we’re doing here,” a citizen against the display said.

“They don’t need to be inundated with big adult decisions in the children’s section,” another citizen against the display said.

Those in favor of keeping the display emphasized how representation and creating a safe space for all ages is critical.

“No one is forcing your kids to take these books … Growing up, I wasn’t safe at home, and it happened to be the library and teachers who taught me that it was okay [to be LGBTQ+],” a citizen in favor of the display said.

“I have seen what happens when children are not represented in their schools, in their libraries, and in their communities. It is detrimental, it is hurtful and it’s hard to come back from,” another citizen in favor of the display said.

The board ultimately voted that the display was not “age-inappropriate,” and the display would stay as is, eliciting cheers in the crowd.

Katie Bailey is the former director of the North Shelby Library. She said per state and national library codes, it is the board’s job to protect the library’s intellectual freedom. In the past, she added, the library has had similar pride displays with no issue.

“An 8.5 x 11 piece of paper, that’s the sum total [of the display],” Bailey said.

For her, the best solution to solving future debates is to keep civility and kindness top of mind, even if you disagree.

“These days, we are not treating each other as humans, we are treating each other as adversaries in some sort of invisible war,” Bailey said.

After the vote, Kate Etheredge, the Director of Library Services, provided the below statement to CBS42.

“The North Shelby Library has displays in our departments for major holidays and recognition months. Our goal when creating displays is to provide easy access to materials that people may be searching for because of current events, popularity, holidays, or national celebrations. The displays also help make sure all patrons see themselves and their families reflected in the library.

The Library has had a Pride display in each of the departments (Children’s, Young Adult, and Adult) since at least 2010. The children’s display includes age-appropriate materials about families of all kinds, love, kindness, being yourself, and LGBTQ+ history. The responsibility for the choice of library materials to check out for minors rests with their parents or legal guardians. The library staff are ready to assist patrons who want to find books that are appropriate for their family.”