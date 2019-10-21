Previously unheard Prince music released

The Prince estate is releasing previously unheard music, to honor the 40th anniversary of the musician’s self-titled second album.

The song is an acoustic version of “I Feel for You”. A fully produced studio recording of the song appeared on the album “Prince”, which was released in 1979.

“I feel for You” became a top ten hit for singer Chaka Khan in 1984.

The acoustic version released by Prince’s estate is available on streaming platforms.

The release comes three years after Prince’s death in April 2016.