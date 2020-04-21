President Trump says he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) -- Trump administration issues new guidance for nursing homes to combat coronavirus. Nursing homes will now be required to report coronavirus cases directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as to patients and their families.

The directive from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services mark a significant change in practice. The CDC has not formally tracked the number of Covid-19 cases that spread inside homes for vulnerable elderly patients. Thousands have died. This also comes after Rick Emerson's 93-year-old mother, Jewel, contracted COVID-19 at Marian Regional nursing home in March. Rick said he wasn't notified until two days after she took the test.