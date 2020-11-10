LIVE: President-elect Biden to speak on Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to speak on the Affordable Care Act Tuesday, just hours after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the health care law’s future.

Biden is expected to defend the signature health care law of President Barack Obama’s administration, which Republican challengers aim to strike down.

The high court ruled eight years ago to leave intact the essential components of the law known as “Obamacare,” but President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are arguing to have it overturned. If the 6-3 conservative court agrees with the GOP, millions of Americans could lose their health care coverage.

In his first week as president-elect, Biden has been focusing on health care. On Monday, Biden unveiled a new task force to help shape his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also delivered a speech on his plans to fight the virus, emphasizing the importance of mask-wearing while several companies rush to develop a vaccine.

The remarks came on the same day that the U.S. surpassed 10 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Cases are rapidly rising in several states as the country moves into the cold winters months.

President Donald Trump has not conceded. He’s pursuing various legal challenges to the election outcome in court.

On Tuesday, Biden worked with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at a theater near his home in downtown Wilmington, Delaware.