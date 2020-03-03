Preparing for Super Tuesday: Giving Rides to the Polls

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, have plans to transport people for a common cause, igniting real change from the drivers seat on election day.

“All over the State of Alabama, the NAACP is working really hard to make sure that people have a ride to the polls,” says NAACP Vice President Kenneth Dukes.

The NAACP has been doing this free deed for years. Dukes says if you need a ride call, the NAACP State Office at 256-444-1300. He says a member or volunteer will take the voter to the polling location.