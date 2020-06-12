Preparation underway for Alan Jackson drive-in concert in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala (WIAT) — On Friday, country star singer Alan Jackson will be performing in Cullman in a drive-in concert setting.

The event will be held at field used during Rock the South, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs said this is something the city really needs and they’re happy this was approved by the Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Really across the state, across the nation and even here in Cullman people are a bit depressed because there’s not a whole lot of things to do. Entertainment is the worst hit and Alan thought of this idea and people are going to be able to get out, follow the rules as far as social distancing but they’ll be able to enjoy a concert and we’re glad they are,” Jacobs said.

Cullman Parks and Recreation also helped in the planning. Executive director Zac Wood said 1,700 to 1,800 cars will be in the lot, all spaced out at a 6-foot distance.

He said when he first heard about the event, he was shocked.

“A little apprehension to be honest with you. My first day on the job was March 16, the day we shut everything down for COVID-19, so going from that to this, a little apprehension but excited now that it has been approved,” Wood said.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring the interstates and traffic coming in and out of Cullman and the field.

The Cullman Police Department will be on the concert grounds to make sure everyone is following the rules and that everyone is getting in and out of the concert area safely and quickly. They will also utilize their police helicopter for security purposes.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. To order tickets, click here.

