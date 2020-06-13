Premiere Cinemas in Pell City to reopen June 19

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Pell City’s Premiere Cinertainment on I-20 is announced that it will reopen on Friday, June 19th.

This follows the Governor’s recent announcements allowing Alabama cinemas to resume operations under certain guidelines and occupancy restrictions. Cinertainment Director Mark Vaughan said this is an important achievement and he is “thrilled” to reopen.

“We’ve missed our customers and I think they’re more-than-ready to return to Cinertainment for bowling and the big-screen experience,” said Vaughan.

Cinertainment opened in 2019 and features comfortable recliner seating with private swivel tables, bowling, arcade, and Pizza Pub lobby bar. As previously stated, there will be new guidelines to ensure safety. Face masks are optional for guests but staff will wear gloves and face masks and be temperature-screened. New cashier partitions and hand sanitizer stations have been installed along with enhanced cleaning/sanitization protocols–ongoing disinfecting of bowling balls, games, and theatre seats between shows. New signage and floor markers have been placed to remind people of social distancing recommendations, and showtimes are being staggered with more time between showings.

For more information visit the website, here. For local information please contact Mark Vaughan, Director, at mark@pccmovies.com.

