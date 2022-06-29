MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama clinics that stopped performing abortions are now figuring out what the future holds for their patients and their own operations.

The West Alabama Women’s center in Tuscaloosa has canceled about 100 abortion appointments scheduled for this week.

“Some of them just showed up because they had to feel like they tried. Turning people away has been awful,” West Alabama Women’s Center Operations Director Robin Marty said.

Marty says the focus is now on offering contraceptives and prenatal care. But without the money from abortion, she says they may not have the funds to stay open long term.

“We have about three months of cash on hand that we have prepared for this moment,” Marty said.

Marty says for existing patients, they’ve referred them to a clinic in Atlanta, but for anyone else, they worry giving advice might be a risk with the new law.

Meanwhile pregnancy resource centers in the state are gearing up for an expected uptick in new moms seeking help.

Mary’s Haven in Prattville has seen that first hand.

“More ultrasounds, more pregnancy tests. Right now, they need help, so that’s what we’re here for,” Mary’s Haven Director Roberta Lee said.

Lee says they offer free counseling, help with adoption services and other things new parents might need.

“I know there’s people out there who are scared. My first reaction was we’ve got to help these moms. We need to make sure they know this isn’t a bad thing,” Lee said.

Another resource readying to serve more people: The Alabama Pregnancy Test Center in Birmingham. They just opened a third location in Crestwood.

“For that center to come to life right at this time is not lost on us,” Alabama Pregnancy Test Center Director Lisa Hogan said.

Hogan says the timing was coincidental, but they need more staff to help serve what’s expected to be a busier time.

“We are currently needing medical nurses and sonographers, and both staff capacity and volunteers if anybody is willing to serve in that capacity,” Hogan said.

Marty says as of this morning, the Tuscaloosa center is closed until July 11 as they figure out next steps.