‘Prayers for Chloe’: Hoover teen passes away after battle with COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– UPDATE (8/19): In a heartbreaking update Wednesday evening, Chloe’s mother, Stacy, says they are saying their final goodbyes. UAB is removing the ventilator and the family is asking for continued prayers.

Stacy posted on Facebook that Chloe passed away around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

—

ORIGINAL (8/19): Chloe Rollins is loved by many, because as her former Hoover High School teachers say, Chloe genuinely loved people back.

Terah Clark and Jennifer Vann say Chloe is outgoing, lively and vibrant; a stark contrast to her current condition hooked up on a ventilator at UAB Hospital.

“It’s incredibly upsetting to see someone that we love, that we care about, that we’ve worked with so much and know how happy she is, and how lively she is, to see her in a state like that,” Clark said.

The 19-year-old with down syndrome is known for giving hugs and her bright optimism, and also her crush on country music singer, Blake Shelton.

In a video from 2019, Chloe can be heard at Shelton’s concert yelling, “I love you, Blake!”

Clark and Vann say that’s the Chloe they know.

“She is larger than life,” Vann said.

On Aug. 2, Chloe was diagnosed with COVID-19 and she’s been kept on a ventilator under sedation since.

Her parents, Stacy and Danny Rollins posted on Facebook that they are in desperate need of prayers and a miracle.

The Facebook group “Prayers for Chloe”, has nearly 3,000 people who joined for updates on Chloe’s condition and to offer support to the family.

Stacy calls Chloe ‘the heartbeat’ of their home. She’s documented countless nights inside the MICU holding her daughter’s hand

Clark wanted to do something special for Chloe by getting her favorite music artist’s attention on Twitter.

Blake Shelton responded saying he was praying for Chloe.

The teens family and friends are all asking that you join them in praying for Chloe to recover.

