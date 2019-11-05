Prayer service for Bibb County high school senior

BIBB COUNTY, Ala (WIAT) — The Bibb County High School community is coming together to pray for their student peer, Hunter Bice, to make a healthy recovery after a serious car accident Friday morning.

Bice is a senior at Bibb County High School and is a 3rd baseman for the baseball team.

On Friday night, the football team wore ‘4 BICE’ on their helmets and students sported the phrase on posters and banners.

Tuesday night, there will be a prayer service for Hunter Bice on the BCHS Baseball field at 6:30 p.m. The baseball team will also be collecting donations that will be given to the Bice family to help for medical expenses.

“We’re in this together and I think we all in this small community, our guys do such a great job playing for each other and playing for the community and our community does a great job of supporting us. I think it further shows the type of community we have here in Centreville,” said Coach Kevin May, head coach for BCHS baseball team.

Principal James Alston said he believes there will be a big turn out Tuesday night and that it’ll be meaningful to everyone that attends.

“I think it’s going to be somber but I think that just because of Hunter’s personality, it’ll be more uplifting then it could have been. He’s just a great kid with always a smile on his face, always lifting others up,” said Principal James Alston.

Bracelets are being made as well as T-Shirts that will be ordered on Saturday for $15 each. You can order the bracelets and shirts through the BCHS baseball boosters. There is also a GoFundMe set up.

