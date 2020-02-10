Post Office Pies opening second location in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A popular Birmingham pizza shop is expanding into Mountain Brook.

In a press release sent out Monday by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the owners of Post Office Pies announced it would be opening a second location this April in Lane Parke.

“We felt that there was a need in this market for another quality spot that caters to all ages either after a youth sporting event or a couple on a date night. We envision this location to be a neighborhood gathering place that will be open 7 days per week,” said John Hall, part-owner of Post Office Pies.

The first Post Office Pies opened in Avondale in 2014. Since then, the restaurant has been featured as a “Top Pizzeria in America” by USA Today and on Barstool Sports’ pizza review show “One Bite.”

“The recent momentum at Lane Parke is exciting to see,” Lane Parke developer John Evans said. “Post Office Pies is another great complement to the group of retailers that are coming together at Lane Parke.”

A grand opening celebration of the new 3,444-sqare-foot Post Office Pies location is scheduled between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 2 during Lane Parke’s first annual signature event, “The Spring Edit.”

