BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a large area of low pressure over the East Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador and Guatemala.

The latest forecast models are now showing a trend that the area of low pressure will move into the NW Caribbean by this weekend. Some slow development is possible late this weekend into early next week, and a tropical depression could form as it moves north into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf Waters are very warm and wind shear is expected to initially be low. Right now, the models want to take this system into Florida thanks to a trough and cold front moving across the Eastern U.S. That front would deflect it away from the Alabama Coast. However, it is WAY TOO EARLY to make any call on what this system may or may not do. This will be something to watch.

Tropical Storm Franklin is located north of the Island of Hispaniola and will turn to the northeast. Wind shear will lessen on Friday, and it will start to strengthen. The forecast calls for Franklin to become a hurricane on Saturday and continue to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Monday west of Bermuda. Right now, the forecast models keep the storm away from the U.S. Coast and turn it back northeast heading out to sea by the middle of next week.

The remnants of Emily are over the Central Atlantic. They are disorganized now, but wind shear will lessen in a day or two. This could regenerate into a tropical storm later on Friday as it moves north over the Central Atlantic. There is a high chance for Emily to regenerate into a tropical system.

There is an area of low pressure (Invest 92L) west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is disorganized. Conditions are only slightly favorable for some development later this week or weekend into a tropical depression. It will move WNW across the Central Atlantic waters.