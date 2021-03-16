Possible restrictions on Homewood murals raise concerns in community

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Homewood are share their concerns over restrictions some city councilors want to place on public art, like murals.

Councilors looking to enact restrictions said it is because there are not any in place, meaning anything can be written on the walls of the city.

For local artist Shawn Fitzwater, he said these restrictions infringe on his freedom of speech.

“I would hate for a community I grew up in to restrict that sort of thing in public art since I’m so close to it and that’s what my business is about,” he said.

Fitzwater said if strict regulations are in place, he will be forced to take his paintbrushes elsewhere. Homewood is his hometown, and he said murals add to the community.

“It gives a sense of pride and can bring together a community,” Fitzwater said. “And it’s really good for economic impacts as well.”

Councilor Jennifer Andress raised this issue at the request of the zoning committee in the planning and development committee. She said murals are something the council will not be able to regulate.

“We cannot regulate content per the supreme court, because it is free speech,” Andress said.

Councilor Andrew Wolverton said he has heard from dozens in the community that do not want to see this regulation. During the meeting, he raised a motion for the measure to be dropped. The motions passed 4-1.

“I’ve heard from business owners that like what’s there now… they like that ability for the freedom within being a business owner,” said Wolverton.

The question councilors are unable to answer: what to do if offensive artwork appears in the city of Homewood.

“I don’t think anyone is anti-mural, anti-public art,” said Alex Wyatt, council president. “I think the issue is simply, what do we do if something goes up that we don’t want…I want everyone to understand, there is nothing we can do about it.”

The committee recommendation will now go to the full council. That vote will take place on March 29.