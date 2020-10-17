Possible armed and dangerous kidnapping suspect believed to be in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County authorities are looking for a kidnapping suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.

Rodsvin Caballero, 34, fled from Alabama officers in a vehicle early Friday morning, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they believe a 16-year-old girl may be with him.

Caballero is believed to be in the Bridgeport area or across the state line in South Pittsburg, Tenn.

Caballero is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Caballero or knows where he is is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.

