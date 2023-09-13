BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Portraits of Hope will be hosting a Fun Run Saturday at the Homewood Park.

Portraits of Hope is encouraging recent graduates from the Lovelady Center by providing grants to help them. This includes a variety of assistance, including: paying back license fines as well as helping with deposits on securing a vehicle so that they are able to get to their jobs and take children to school, helping pay back utility bills so they can move into an apartment or home, assisting with further education to allow them to be certified in their chosen field and offering them the opportunity to make more than minimum wage.

The Fun Run is one mile for all ages. It begins at 9 a.m. For more information, click here.