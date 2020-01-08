Portrait Innovations closes all locations, local customers frustrated

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Portrait Innovations, a professional photography studio, closed all of its locations just after the new year. The company had several locations in Alabama, including Hoover and Trussville.

Their closure came with no notice to customers, some of whom paid for photos they now don’t know if they’ll ever receive.

CBS 42 spoke with a neighboring business to the Hoover location. Employees tell us they watched families dressed in matching outfits for photos yank on the door before realizing the business was no more.

Those neighboring businesses were then left to explain to disappointed customers what happened.

“They come by, they give us information. We don’t know as much as they do. We just tell them, just go ahead and call. They were pretty mad, upset because they set appointments. There were a lot of appointments being set,” said Man Nguyen, a Patton Creek employee.

Portrait Innovations’ website has been disabled, with no contact information left for customers.

