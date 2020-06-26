Portion of Cahaba River under ‘no swimming or fishing’ advisory

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Before you take the family out for some fun on the Cahaba River this weekend, there are areas you’ll want to avoid.

After this past Tuesday’s water main break against the river on Hwy. 31, officials have discouraged anyone from going into the water between 31 and Hwy. 52.

Approximate area of the river under the advisory shown on Apple Maps.

“We’ve done some in-stream sampling,” Jefferson County Environmental Services director David Denard said about checking the water composition of the river behind the broken water main. “We got the numbers back yesterday and they look promising. We want to see more results from today and tomorrow. We’ll look at those and make probably another recommendation about that.”

Arial view of the Cahaba River via Air 42.

According to Denard, it was a contracted worker for Jefferson County that nicked and ultimately broke the water main. He said the advisory against getting in the water of that segment of the river shouldn’t last long.

According to David Butler, staff attorney for the Cahaba Riverkeeper, his team sampled the water in that area Thursday and would updated results by 1 p.m. Friday.

Cahaba Riverkeeper Staff Attorney David Butler tests the water for e. Coli.

The testing has been a weekly routine for the Riverkeeper for several years.

Check the latest results here.

