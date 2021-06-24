Popeye’s offers ‘I Don’t Know Meal’ for the undecided diner

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Popeye’s is trying out a new menu item called the “I Don’t Know Meal” for people who can’t decide what to get.

Popeyes has dubbed it “the perfect meal when your partner doesn’t know what to eat.”

The “I Don’t Know Meal” features the chain’s most popular menu item: a chicken sandwich. Right now you get a bonus “premium lemonade” for free when you order the meal online or through their app.

The meal is available for $3.99 for a limited time at participating locations, via the company’s reward program.

The Popeye’s chicken sandwich kicked off the chicken sandwich war in August 2019. It sold out two weeks after its August debut and didn’t return until November 2019. Since then, the chicken sandwich competition in the fast-food industry has heated up.