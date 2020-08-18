Poll workers needed to work Election Day throughout Alabama

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL – DECEMBER 12: I voted stickers are displayed on a voting machine as democratic senatorial candidate Doug Jones casts his ballot at Brookwood Baptist Church on December 12, 2017 in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Doug Jones is facing off against Republican Roy Moore in a special election for U.S. Senate. (Photo by Justin […]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the COVID-19 pandemic roars on through the election year, many who had previously worked at the polls are opting out of their roles out of caution.

Because many experienced poll workers are especially at risk of getting COVID-19, officials throughout Alabama are ramping up their efforts to recruit more workers in time for Election Day Nov. 3.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has promoted a website with county-specific signup information for those interested in volunteering.

Clerks, which anyone 18 years or older can sign up for, in Jefferson County make $150 for the day.

