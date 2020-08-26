Poll shows Biden leading Trump by 1 in Texas, within the margin of error

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A poll released by Public Policy Polling on Tuesday finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a 1-point lead over President Donald Trump in Texas, 48-47, reflecting a broader trend of statewide polling in recent months.

The poll surveyed 764 registered voters on Aug. 21-22 following the Democratic National Convention. The results are within the margin of error of 3.6%.

“Texas Democrats have made monumental progress, but we know there’s much work to be done,” said Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party. “We continue to register new Texans, organize our communities, and welcome all voters of conscience to the movement that will save this country.”

“Texas is the biggest battleground state,” Garcia said.

Trump is underwater in Texas, according to the poll, with 46% approving of the president’s work and 52% disapproving.

According to a presidential poll tracker by the Texas Politics Project, Biden has led Trump in six of the last nine statewide polls, which includes one tie.

LATEST POSTS