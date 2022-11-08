A Facebook post by Lt. Gov Will Ainsworth has been flagged by the site as “missing context.”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was one of a handful of Republicans who faced little challenge in being re-elected to office.

Ainsworth, who previously served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018 before becoming lieutenant governor in 2019, beat Libertarian rival Ruth Page-Nelson with nearly 84 percent of the vote as of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Unlike many races statewide, Ainsworth faced no Democratic challenger for lieutenant governor.

A graduate of Auburn University, Ainsworth has occasionally been at odds with Gov. Kay Ivey, such as her COVID-19 guidelines related to mask mandates.