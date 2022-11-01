TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

So what’s on the ballot?

Tuesday’s election, referred to as a “midterm election” because it occurs midway through the president’s term, is an opportunity for voters to choose statewide and local leaders that often have more impact on voters’ day-to-day lives than national leaders.

On Tuesday, voters in Alabama will choose between candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, state attorney general, justices of the state supreme court, and secretary of state. Voters will also choose between candidates running to represent them in the state legislature and in U.S. Congress.

In Tuscaloosa County, voters will also choose who will serve on the county board of education, in local judgeships, and as the county sheriff.

In addition to voting for candidates running for office, Alabama voters will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on 10 amendments to the Alabama Constitution.

You can look at a sample ballot for Tuscaloosa County voters by clicking here or scrolling to the bottom of this page.

Organizations including Greater Birmingham Ministries have also created election guides that may help inform voter decisions on election day.

In Alabama, you must be registered in order to vote on election day. You can check your registration status and find your polling place (the place you go to vote on election day) by clicking here.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. You’ll need a valid, government-issued ID to vote.

You can view a sample ballot for Tuscaloosa County below.