BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 is Your Election Headquarters. In less than 24 hours, voters will have hit the polls and those first results from the primary election will be pouring in.

On Monday, CBS 42 asked Birmingham metro residents what is motivating them to go to the polls on Tuesday.

“I get to voice my opinion on possibly a good outcome,” Warrior resident Tracy Steedley said. “If you don’t vote, your person probably won’t be winning.”

Steedley said she is hopeful Governor Kay Ivey wins re-election.

“I think she’s done a fantastic job in the past few years and I just want to see that continue,” Steedley said.

Other voters say it is time for change.

“We have a lot of work to do in Birmingham. We are climbing but we are a far ways from where we need to be,” Michael Nabors said.

Nabors said gun violence and the high crime in Birmingham are close issues to follow.

“It’s no use to promoting it,” Nabors said. “They promote high magazine, automatic rifles and I don’t know what that has to do with winning an election.”

All of the voters that CBS 42 spoke with say they are done with the negative ads.

“It’s just a disgrace to me for people to be attacking each other opposed to telling us what the issue is and what they’re going to do for the citizens of this state,” Bessemer voter Karen Wadlington said.

Gardendale resident Payton Deerman said there is no use singling out each other.

“At the end of the day what matters is are they going to fight by your side and uphold you and everything that y’all stand for, not trying to single someone out,” Deerman said.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. CBS 42 will stay on top of those results, getting them to you as quickly as they are available for us.