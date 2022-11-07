BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Election day is Tuesday and CBS 42 News is your local election headquarters.

Preparations are in full gear for voters as they head to the polls on Tuesday.

Alabamians will vote on several key races and amendments on the ballot. Voters can see sample ballots of what’s on the ballot in their counties here.

The website also has your voter information and precinct location.

Before you head to the polls on Tuesday, make sure you have a form of photo ID.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Jefferson County Probate Judge James Naftel tells CBS 42 News that voters should vote during off hours to avoid long wait times at polls.

“There is a morning rush, and then there is a lunchtime rush, and then there is a five to seven rush,” Naftel said. “Try to go in those middle times when you know it’s not going to be as busy, and you can get in and out of there.”

Judge Naftel says Jefferson County has been fortunate to have enough poll workers to assist voters for Tuesday’s election.

There have also been several precinct changes for Tuesday’s election.

Judge Naftel says the board of registers sent two notices to voters about precinct changes.

Two big changes will be some voters will vote at the Hoover Senior Center instead of the Hoover Met, and some voters who voted at Horizon Church will now vote at Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

Naftel says if you have moved since the last election, the law says you vote where you live.

“Like if you moved from Homewood to Gardendale since May or June, you need to call the board of registrars,” Naftel said. “Find out where your precinct is based on your address, and go vote at that precinct, and your vote a provisional ballot, then you’ll count it, then we’ll update your information with the board of registrars.”

The city of Birmingham is helping voters get to the polls Tuesday.

Via, the city of Birmingham’s ridesharing service, will offer free rides for people who need a ride to the polls in Birmingham.

Riders can call to see if they’re in the service area, or they can schedule a ride through the app.

The ridesharing service does not accept cash.