What to expect when you go to the polls for the Alabama Senate runoff

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s primary runoff is Tuesday, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the election process will look a little different.

Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd said they will be distancing everyone from the time to sign in the poll book to when they cast their vote in the machine. Boyd said there are less poll workers this year to keep everyone safe and they are also limiting the number of people in the voting room.

“We’ve had some locations where we’ve had a difficult time because of our poll workers, maybe because of their age, because of family members that may be sick or infirm and are unable to work, but for the most part, they have really rallied and coming in and ready to be there and excited about being there even if they might be a little nervous under the circumstances but I would just ask voters to be please be patient with our poll workers,” Boyd said.

Some of the ways the polls are social distancing is by placing tape marks on the floor so everyone keeps their distance while signing in and waiting to vote. Boyd said it’s different but they want everyone to feel safe while voting.

“It’s been somewhat surreal. Where our normal concerns are making sure, which we still have to make sure, and worry about having all the ballots and the markers and the pens and things like that that we need and the machines are working well. Now, we have the added responsibility to make sure everyone has hand sanitizer and mask and gloves and face shields and microfiber cloths and all kind of different things that I would have never dreamed would be part of the election process,” she said.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

