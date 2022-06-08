BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham native and one of two Democratic nominees for Alabama governor, Yolanda Flowers, joined the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss her campaign.

Flowers worked as a Speech-Language Pathologist Assistant for Blount County and Alcoa City school systems, as well as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the state of Tennessee. She has been an educator for over 20 years and tells CBS 42 that her platform is “reconstructing Alabama.”

A primary runoff election against Malika S. Fortier on June 21 will determine the Democratic candidate running against incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in the November 8 general election.

