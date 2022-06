BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State Representative, Wes Allen, joined the CBS 42 Morning News to talk about his campaign for secretary of state.

Allen, a Republican from Troy, has experience covering elections. He served as the probate judge of Pike County for nearly 10 years before being elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018.

Allen will face State Auditor Jim Zeigler in a primary runoff election June 21.

