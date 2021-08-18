WATCH: US Rep. Mo Brooks talks Senate campaign, latest from Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — United States Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-5) stopped by CBS 42 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss his Senate campaign, voter fraud claims, and his thoughts on the decision to pull soldiers from Afghanistan.

The 67-year-old Republican has represented the 5th district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011 and hopes voters will send him back to Washington, but this time as a U.S. Senator.

The Alabama representative said he will be the one fighting “to stop the march of socialism in America,” if elected to the Senate. “Socialism is evil, it is dictatorial, it is the opposite of the freedom principles embodied in the constitution.”

Recently, Brooks voted “No” on the ALIES Act to expedite the visa process for some Afghans who assistance the U.S. military to relocate to the United States. He was also critical of the execution of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. He said he believes that the United States shouldn’t help those citizens fleeing from the Taliban as their countries leadership failed to protect and fight for their freedom.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding his role in the January 6 capitol riots. Brooks blames the “liberal media” for taking “things out of context and trying to make a point.” He reiterated that he does not encourage violence, especially when it came to the January 6 eclipses rally prior to the capitol riots.

At the rally he said, ” today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass!” Brooks said those remarks referred to election integrity.

“My remarks about taking down names and kicking dairy airs was in the context of the 2022 and 2024 elections and you never see the fake news media give the full two sentence paragraph, instead they take a snippet of the last sentence, so you don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Brooks will be going up against Jessica Taylor, Katie Boyd Britt, and Lynda Blanchard for the Republican nomination in the 2022 U.S. Senate election.

The full interview can be watched in the video player above.