WATCH: Tim James talks Alabama governor campaign, what voters can expect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tim James is just the latest candidate to throw their name into the race for the Alabama governor seat.

James, son of former Alabama Gov. “Fob” James who last ran for governor in 2010, took the style of a preacher when announcing his run for governor, referring to his campaign a “crusade” and encouraging people to join him as he fought to keep Alabama away from government overreach.

James said that while Gov. Kay Ivey had been a family friend for over 40 years, he felt her administration was overwhelmed. Echoing sentiments from many governors and politicians in conservative states over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, James said he would not cave to federal vaccine mandates.

Regarding Alabama recently legalizing forms of medicinal marijuana, James said the law was pushed by greedy people who were disguising the “poison” as helping people. On education, James said the state must deconstruct the education system to its foundation and rebuild it from the bottom up.

At the time, CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers was unsure of how many would support James for governor. James had previously run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2002 and 2010, but respectively lost to Bob Riley and Robert Bentley.

Flowers believes Alabama will continue to move forward as a red state heading into this years governor election, with Gov. Ivey seeking re-election. The 76-year-old governor made the announcement back in June that she will seek re-election. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he does not plan on running against Ivey.

Others who previously joined the gubernatorial race include former Slovenian ambassador Lindy Blanchard, Springville Mayor Dave Thomas, former Books-A-Million CEO Lew Burdette, and Opelika pastor Dean Odle.

With Blanchard and James joining the Alabama governor’s race, Flowers sees a possible run off between the three candidates. Both Blanchard and James can be expected to make their run a bit more conservative than Gov. Ivey may.

The Republican primary for governor will be held May 24.

The full interview can be watched in the video player above.