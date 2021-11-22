Watch the inauguration of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Randall Woodfin will be inaugurated once again as the mayor of Birmingham Tuesday.

A pre-ceremony celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Linn Park followed by Woodfin’s swearing-in at noon. Special guests include Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Pastor Thomas Beavers, Young Vokalz, Sharron Collins, Karima Moor, the Miles College Choir, the Putnam Middle School band and DJ Slim Robb.

A post-inauguration event will take place at the Fennec from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can RSVP to the event by clicking here.

You can watch the inauguration live in the video player above starting at noon Tuesday.