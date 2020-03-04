WATCH: Super Tuesday recap with Anchor Jack Royer and Analyst Steve Flowers

Your Local Election HQ

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The results are in! CBS 42 Evening Anchor Jack Royer joins Political Analyst Steve Flowers to talk about big moments in last night’s election, results, voting trends and what to expect next.

Watch the Livestream above for more!

VIEW ELECTION RESULTS HERE

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Full Election Results

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events