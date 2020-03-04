WATCH: Super Tuesday recap with Anchor Jack Royer and Analyst Steve Flowers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The results are in! CBS 42 Evening Anchor Jack Royer joins Political Analyst Steve Flowers to talk about big moments in last night’s election, results, voting trends and what to expect next.
Watch the Livestream above for more!
