WATCH: Steve Flowers talks Governor race ahead of election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Political Analyst Steve Flowers joined CBS 42’s Jack Royer Monday morning to discuss the latest around the race for Alabama governor.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, and Attorney General Steve Marshall all officially announced they would run for re-election in the 2022 Election.

He noted that despite some tension throughout their current terms, Gov. Ivey and Lt. Gov. Ainsworth seemed to come together for Ainsworth’s 2022 campaign rally back in June. Ivey was in attendance as he announced his run for re-election.

Christopher Countryman is the only announced Democrat in the race to replace Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who is seeking a second full term.

Dean Odle, a pastor from Opelika, and Stacy Lee George, a correctional officer and former county commissioner from Morgan County, are challenging Ivey for the Republican nomination. Chad Chig Martin of Enterprise is running as an independent.

The primary is May 24, 2022.

