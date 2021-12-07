WATCH: Steve Flowers discusses the latest around Alabama’s governor race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Political Analyst and former Alabama Rep. Steve Flowers stopped by CBS 42 Morning News to provide the latest news surrounding the governor’s race in the state of Alabama.

Flowers believes Alabama will continue to move forward as a red state heading into next years governor election, with Gov. Ivey seeking re-election. The 76-year-old governor made the announcement back in June that she will seek re-election. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he does not plan on running against Ivey.

According to the Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump has allegedly discussed endorsing Lynda Blanchard, former ambassador to Slovenia who is currently running for Alabama’s Senate seat, for governor. Blanchard is expected to announce her run of governor Tuesday morning.

Flowers also expects the Gubernatorial candidates to grow as the days close in. Tim James, the son of former Alabama governor Fob James, is believed to throw his name into the election hat as well.

If Blanchard and James join the Alabama governor’s race, Flowers sees a possible run off between the three candidates. Both Blanchard and James can be expected to make their run a bit more conservative than Gov. Ivey may.

