WATCH: Political Analyst Steve Flowers talks Alabama Senate race, power of the campaign ad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In just four months, Alabamians will be heading to the polls to vote in the primary election.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers joined CBS 42 Morning News Anchor Andrea Lindenberg to discuss the upcoming Alabama senate race and the impact campaign ad’s can have on voters.

Flowers said that with a crowded field vying for the Senate seat left by Richard Shelby, Huntsville businessman and Black Hawk Down veteran Mike Durant faces an uphill battle. Others running for the seat include former Shelby staffer Katie Britt, Rep. Mo Brooks, former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard, veteran Mike Dunn, and Jake Schafer.

