WATCH: Political Analyst Steve Flowers recaps Birmingham election results, Trump’s visit to Cullman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 Political Analyst Steve Flowers stopped by the station to provide a recap to Tuesday’s election results across the board and what former President Trump’s visit meant to the state’s political party.

The city of Birmingham will have four more years of Randall Woodfin as the city’s 30th mayor who was first elected in 2017, won the city’s top post for a second time Tuesday night, beating out seven other candidates to retain his office.

Most notably, former Mayor William Bell and Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales were two of the seven challengers that vied for the city’s top position.

Rep. Mo Brooks has received some backlash after he reversed his course on Twitter after he was booed at a Trump rally in Cullman Saturday over comments about the 2020 election. It did not, however, take long for Brooks to backpedal his statements. Even in his comments at the rally, Brooks seemed to change course after being booed.

Later in the day, Brooks took to Twitter to reiterate that his stance on the 2020 election was in line with the crowd at Cullman’s Trump rally. Brooks is running for US Senate and has been endorsed by Trump.

Flowers believes that Brooks actions during and following the rally may have hurt his campaign for the Senate seat, as the event was originally meant to help promote him ahead of the 2022 race.

