WATCH: Political Analyst Steve Flowers looks ahead at Alabama governor race, special session

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Political Analyst and former Alabama Rep. Steve Flowers stopped by CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the upcoming special session, as well as taking a look ahead at the governor’s race.

The Alabama Legislature has given final approval to new legislative, school board and congressional district lines. Lawmakers took the final votes on the designs Wednesday. The maps now go to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Flowers believes Alabama will continue being a red state moving into next years governor election, with Gov. Ivey seeking re-election. The 76-year-old governor made the announcement back in June that she will seek re-election. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he does not plan on running against Ivey.

