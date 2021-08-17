WATCH: Philemon Hill, mayoral candidate, shares his message with Birmingham voters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-native Philemon Hill‘s name will be on the mayoral ballot once again for the August 24 election day.

Ervin Philemon Hill II ran in 2017 for the mayoral seat, but lost to current mayor Randall Woodfin. Hill, a magic city native, attended Ephesus Jr. Academy, Arthur H. Parker High School, before heading off to college at Tuskegee University and Clark Atlanta University.

Philemon Hill hopes to “build a better Birmingham” in his first 100 days in office by leading with strong communication with local leaders and educators. Hill also wants to “fix” city hall, public safety, and adopt a balanced city budget.

Philemon Hill will have to compete with a half dozen others for the Birmingham mayoral race come August 24. Bell, current Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, activist Darryl T. Williams and Cerissa Brown, as well as local businessman Chris Woods, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell, and Napolean Gonzalez are all seeking the seat.

Voting for Birmingham mayor will take place on August 24.

