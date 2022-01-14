WATCH: Mike Durant talks campaign for Alabama Senate seat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mike Durant, a Huntsville businessman, joined CBS 42 Morning News to discuss the latest surrounding his Senate campaign.

Durant seeks to take over Richard Shelby’s seat, as Shelby announced in February that he will not be seeking another term in 2022.

Mike Durant is most known for his time as a prisoner of war in Somalia in 1993. The crash, his capture, and his eventual rescue were re-enacted in the 2001 movie “Black Hawk Down.”

Since leaving the military, Durant started his own business in Huntsville. In 2003, he wrote “In the Company of Heroes” about his military service and his operation in Somalia.

During his Senate announcement, Durant said the overreach of the Biden administration, specifically with the recent vaccine mandate, helped seal his decision to run.

“Pro-life, pro Trump, America first, let’s get rid of big government, lower taxes, less regulation. All the things that I think resonate with the vast majority of the people of Alabama,” Durant said.

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers said that with a crowded field vying for the Senate seat left by Richard Shelby, Durant faces an uphill battle. Others running for the seat include former Shelby staffer Katie Britt, Rep. Mo Brooks, former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard, veteran Mike Dunn, and Jake Schafer.

Birmingham business owner Jessica Taylor announced last week she would be ending her campaign for US Senate in 2022 and endorsing fellow candidate Mike Durant. Senator Shelby announced back in June that he will be endorsing Katie Britt to take his seat.

The Republican primary is set for May 24, 2022. The election will be held November 8, 2022.

Mike Durant’s full interview can be watched in the video player above.