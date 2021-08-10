‘I’m more about actions, not promises’: Mayoral candidate Lashunda Scales delivers her message to Birmingham voters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Magic City native and current Jefferson County Commissioner, Lashunda Scales, hopes to get your vote on municipal election day.

The former three-term Birmingham City Council Member for District 1, Lashunda Scales policies have advocated for underserved residents, building regional alliances to support local governments, advancing equal opportunities for small businesses and women in government. Along with recruiting businesses to move their headquarters to the Magic City and battling the upward trend in violence, Scales wants to keep fighting for the residents of Birmingham.

“I’m more about actions, not about promises,” Commissioner Scales said when asked about the differences between her and the other mayoral candidates.

Scales attended Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Jefferson State Community College, and Stillman College. She also serves as Chair of the Public Works, Community Services, Inter-Governmental Relations, NACO/NOBCO Committees and County liaison to the City of Birmingham; Vice-Chair of the Economic Development Committee; and she has been a member of all Jefferson County Commission committees.

Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales will have to compete with a half dozen others for the Birmingham mayoral race come August 24. Bell, current Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, businessman Chris Woods, activist Darryl T. Williams and Cerissa Brown, as well as Philemon Hill, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell, and Napolean Gonzalez are all seeking the seat.

Voting for Birmingham mayor will take place on August 24.

CBS 42 is Your Local Election Headquarters.