WATCH: Mayoral candidate Chris Woods presents his plan for the city of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local businessman Chris Woods hopes to make a big impact during this year’s Birmingham city mayoral race.

The magic-city native attended Carrie A. Tuggle Elementary and graduated A. H. Parker High School before going on to play football at Auburn University, taking them all the way to an SEC championship game in 1983. For three years, Chris Woods started his professional football career in the Canadian Football League (CFL) before spending another three years in the National Football League (NFL) with the Los Angeles Raiders and Denver Broncos.

In 1989, Woods returned to the magic-city and started his construction company, C.W. Woods Contracting Services, Inc. He ran for mayor in 2017, coming third against current mayor Randall Woodfin and former mayor William Bell in the election. This time around, Woods hopes to bring the magic back to Birmingham.

During this campaign, Woods has turned his focus to combating the increase in violence around Birmingham, bringing more businesses to the magic city, and leading the community by sticking together, rather than staying divided.

Chris Woods will have to compete with a half dozen others for the Birmingham mayoral race come August 24. Bell, current Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, activist Darryl T. Williams and Cerissa Brown, as well as Philemon Hill, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell, and Napolean Gonzalez are all seeking the seat.

Voting for Birmingham mayor will take place on August 24.

