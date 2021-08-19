WATCH: Mayoral candidate Cerissa Brown makes her pitch to Birmingham voters days before Election Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County-native Cerissa Brown wants to drive the city of Birmingham back in the right direction.

Brown labels herself not as a politician, but as a neighbor. A neighbor who cares for all magic-city residents and not just voters.

The 41-year-old has worked on the Red Mountain Park junior board advisory committee, as well as being the director of the Birmingham Chapter of the Little Black Dress Club for business women and previously worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Alabama.

Brown wants to create better city services and experiences for all residents, access to food, supporting startups, and provide opportunities for higher paying jobs for young people. She also wants to help connect residents with better job training programs that could lead to lasting careers.

Cerissa Brown will have to compete with a half dozen others for the Birmingham mayoral race come August 24. Bell, current Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, activist Darryl T. Williams and local businessman Chris Woods, as well as Philemon Hill, former Birmingham Mayor William Bell, and Napolean Gonzalez are all seeking the seat.

Voting for Birmingham mayor will take place next week on August 24.

