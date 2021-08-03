WATCH: Mayor Randall Woodfin talks re-election, vision for the city of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With elections around the corner, candidates are in the final stretch of their campaigns.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin seeks a second term as city mayor. The Birmingham-native was first elected to office in 2017, becoming the city’s 34th mayor.

“We, over the next four years, will continue to make the investments, reimagine public safety, and do things that really drive economic development in the City of Birmingham,” Woodfin said.

For his undergraduate education, Woodfin attended Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college (HBCU) in Atlanta, where he served as the president of the Student Government Association his senior year. Later, Woodfin would attend and graduate from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

Woodfin moved back to Birmingham to work as a Birmingham City Councilmember and later as Assistant City Attorney. He also worked with the Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services and the Jefferson County Committee on Economic Opportunity. He ran for a seat on the Birmingham Board of Education in 2009, but lost. Four years later, he ran again and won.

Mayor Woodfin will have to compete with a half dozen others to stay mayor of Birmingham come August 24. Woodfin, former mayor William Bell, businessman Chris Woods, activist Darryl T. Williams and Cerissa Brown, as well as Philemon Hill, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, and Napolean Gonzalez.

Voting for Birmingham mayor will be on August 24.

