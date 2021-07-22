WATCH LIVE: 6 candidates to participate in Birmingham mayoral forum

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Six candidates running for Birmingham mayor will participate in a public forum on Thursday.

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin will be joined by candidates Lashunda Scales, Darryl Williams, William Bell, Chris Woods, and Cerissa Brown.

Episcopal Place, located in Birmingham’s Highland Park neighborhood, will host a mayoral forum on Thursday. The public is invited to attend. The forum will be moderated by Dr. Natalie Davis.

The 2 p.m. forum will be streamed in the video player above.