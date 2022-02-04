BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The field for the Alabama governor seat has heated up over the past few months with a couple additions to the race.

Lindy Blanchard, a graduate of Auburn University, served as ambassador to Slovenia under the Trump administration. She had previously announced her run for the Alabama Senate seat back in February.

According to the Wall Street Journal, former President Donald Trump has allegedly discussed endorsing Blanchard for a gubernatorial run.

CBS 42 political analyst Steve Flowers believes Alabama will continue to move forward as a red state heading into this years governor election, with Gov. Ivey seeking re-election. The 76-year-old governor made the announcement back in June that she will seek re-election. Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he does not plan on running against Ivey.

Others who previously joined the gubernatorial race include Huntsville businessman and veteran Mike Durant, Springville Mayor Dave Thomas, former Books-A-Million CEO Lew Burdette, and Opelika pastor Dean Odle.

With Blanchard and James joining the Alabama governor’s race, Flowers sees a possible run off between the three candidates. Both Blanchard and James can be expected to make their run a bit more conservative than Gov. Ivey may.

The Republican primary for governor will be held May 24. From there, the general election held November 8, 2022.

