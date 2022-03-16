BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The field for the Alabama governor seat has heated up over the past few months with a couple additions to the race.

Roanoke native, Lew Burdette, who once served as an executive with Books-A-Million, and now is the president of non-profit, King’s Home, spoke with CBS 42’s Andrea Lindenberg Wednesday morning about his campaign for governor of Alabama.

Burdette says his goal is to get Alabama off “the bottom of the list.”

The Republican primary for governor will be held May 24. From there, the general election will be held November 8, 2022.

